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Anak Krakatau eruption: SIA cancels one flight from Jakarta, retimes six

More Singapore Airlines flights have been retimed or cancelled on Sept 8 due to volcanic activity caused by the eruption of Indonesia’s Mount Anak Krakatau.

More Singapore Airlines flights were retimed or cancelled on Sept 8 due to volcanic activity caused by the eruption of Indonesia’s Mount Anak Krakatau.

In an advisory posted on its Facebook page in the early hours of Sept 8, SIA said Flight SQ951 departing from Jakarta on Sept 8 at 5.25am local time had been cancelled.

The following six flights have been retimed (all times local):

Singapore to Jakarta

SQ950 originally scheduled to depart at 0620hrs, will now depart at 1310hrs

SQ952 originally scheduled to depart at 0740hrs, will now depart at 1340hrs

SQ956 originally scheduled to depart at 0905hrs, will now depart at 1930hrs

Jakarta to Singapore

SQ953 originally scheduled to depart at 0805hrs, will now depart at 1450hrs

SQ955 originally scheduled to depart at 0925hrs, will now depart at 1535hrs

SQ957 originally scheduled to depart at 1100hrs, will now depart at 2125hrs

SIA said as the situation remains fluid, customers should visit its Flight Status page for the latest information on their flights.

The airline also said customers departing from Jakarta may rebook on other SIA flights from Indonesia, while those departing from Singapore may rebook alternative SIA flights to Indonesia.

“As flights between Singapore and Jakarta resume, SIA will progressively rebook affected customers on the next available flight, subject to seat availability,” it said.

Those who need assistance on rebooking or have further enquiries can contact the airline at +65 6351 0013 or through its online chat function.

For bookings made through travel agents or partner airlines, customers are advised to contact their travel agent or purchasing airline directly for assistance.

SIA also urged customers to update their contact details via the ‘Manage Booking’ function on its website or subscribe to a mobile notification service to receive updates to their flight status.

Eight airports, including the Soekarno-Hatta International Airport, halted operations over the weekend after ash was detected in their airspace, disrupting nearly 3,000 flights and leaving more than 340,000 passengers stranded, the Transport Ministry reported on Sept 7.

However, early on Sept 8, Indonesia’s transport ministry posted on Instagram that Jakarta’s airport and four others near the city or around the island of Java are now operating again.

The other four listed as reopening include Halim Perdanakusuma, a smaller Jakarta-area airport that caters to both civil and military flights, and Hussein Sastranegara in Bandung, the capital of West Java.