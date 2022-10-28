An open challenge, quality time with family, and donning party colours: What politicians are up to this week

SINGAPORE - The Straits Times looks at what politicians, and the politically related, are up to in this weekly series.
In this edition, we take a look at online discussions over the gauntlet that has been thrown down before Richard Branson, politicians share how they are carving out quality time with family both at home and abroad, and MPs from across the aisle put on party colours to visit other constituencies.
Mixed reactions to MHA’s rebuttal of Richard Branson
Online opinion has been split over the Government’s invitation to British tycoon Richard Branson to debate Law and Home Affairs Minister K. Shanmugam on live television over Singapore’s approach towards drugs and the death penalty.
Last Saturday, the Ministry of Home Affairs had rebutted a blog post by the Virgin Group founder that criticised the Republic’s use of the death penalty to deter drug trafficking and implied that its laws discriminated against minorities.
As of Friday, Mr Branson has yet to reply.
Mr Shanmugam said he hopes that Mr Branson agrees to the debate - that is “if he believes in free speech and in the truth of what he says”.
Comments online and on the Law Minister’s Facebook wall were broadly split into two camps. There were some like Mr Allen Yang and local athlete Soh Rui Yong, who applauded the invitation and were for open debates.
Said Mr Yang: “Open democratic debate. I don’t see why (Richard Branson) will reject if he thinks he is right and had made those comments. He should accept and prove he is right and we are wrong.”
But there were others like Mr Mohamed Barak Lathif, who felt such a debate would be a waste of time and moot, given that Singapore’s rules are its own to make. Some also wondered why the authorities should foot the bill to fly Mr Branson in and put him up for the debate, should the billionaire say yes.
But Speaker of Parliament Tan Chuan-Jin gave a hint as to the reasons behind the Government’s approach. Mr Tan noted that Mr Lee Kuan Yew had in his time challenged critics like The Times of London journalist Bernard Levin to a television debate, as did then Prime Minister Goh Chok Tong of New York Times (NYT) columnist William Safire.
Of the invite to Mr Levin, the Government had said that a TV interview would allow Mr Lee to be fully questioned on matters raised in Mr Levin’s article, and would “carry far greater conviction that a unilateral reply from him published in The Times”.
Of the invitation to Mr Safire, Mr Goh’s press secretary Chan Heng Wing had said such a debate would “give Singaporeans a chance to hear American liberals present their case in person on what is wrong in Singapore”.
Both men declined their invitations, although Mr Safire did eventually interview Mr Lee at Davos in 1999, which became two NYT columns.
Quality family time abroad or at home
Like many of us, MPs are probably feeling wanderlust after more than two years of the pandemic curtailing overseas travel.
Going abroad is also a chance to recharge and catch up on quality time with loved ones - doubly so for politicians, whose engagements often eat into their weekends.
This week, Sembawang GRC MP Lim Wee Kiak has been keeping his followers updated on his Japan travels, visiting places such as Hokkaido, Osaka and Kyoto.
Singaporeans - who list Japan among their top travel destinations - will surely recognise the spots in Dr Lim’s holiday snaps, such as the Arashiyama Bamboo Grove in Kyoto, the historic port city of Otaru, and Hokkaido’s Mount Yotei, the backdrop to one of his many cute couple shots with his wife.
Even while away on holiday, Dr Lim - or his social media team, if any - did not forget to wish Singaporeans a happy Deepavali on Monday.
On the other hand, Marine Parade GRC MP Seah Kian Peng has been having a more city-centric holiday in Australia with his wife. He shared several snaps of him visiting various cafes, including the popular Lune Croissanterie in Melbourne for its famous - you guessed it - croissants.
He also appears to have an eye out for animals, as he shared photos of ducks, dogs and cats.
Back home, other MPs are also spending some quality time with family, ahead of a packed November bookended with Parliament sittings.
Yio Chu Kang MP Yip Hon Weng shared a photo of himself on Saturday with his uncle and father, as he took the chance one afternoon to treat them to lunch at Chin Lee, a Teochew restaurant in Bedok.
Since his uncle had a stroke about five years ago, the longtime former Bedok resident has had trouble walking long distances and does not go out much.
“He relished the drive through the familiar streets and buildings, a place where he brought up his family and a place I used to visit every Lunar New Year,” reminisced Mr Yip.
Tanjong Pagar GRC MP Eric Chua also found a small window of time last Saturday to spend with his wife and young son at the beach.
“Like many fathers I talk to, #DadGuilt is real. What little pockets of time I get to spend with the fam, I treasure deeply and what I will try my best to do each time, is to be fully present, no matter how tired I might be physically,” he said.
A walk down memory lane
How many people still remember what cassette tapes look like and how they are used?
Tampines GRC MP Cheng Li Hui recently dug up an old mixtape while doing some spring cleaning. Finding it reminded her of the era of giving mixtapes as gifts in the 1990s, she said in a Facebook post on Tuesday.
“When your friends and suitors 😉 share their favourite songs. And songs dedication on radio for birthdays etc 💕 A different world,” she added.
The mixtape she found contained some familiar oldie-but-goodies like It Must Have Been Love, Take On Me and Somewhere Out There.
Various followers seemed to enjoy the blast of nostalgia. A Mr Damian Tay shared that to curate these tapes, songs had to be recorded directly from the radio, “where you pray that the DJ will let the song end before speaking”.
Ms Cheng replied enthusiastically in agreement: “Yes yes yes! I would hold my breath and pray.”
Sadly, some technologies belong in the past. Ms Cheng said she tried to listen to a tape in a new player, but it was “all creased like maggi mee” and the player was later discarded.
Familiar faces in different wards
Some developments can make one wonder if election fever is spreading across the Causeway, even though the next General Election here is only due by November 2025.
On Saturday, Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong was spotted in his party whites as he joined PAP’s Sengkang team for a walkabout.
They visited the coffeeshop at 303 Anchorvale Link and savoured the famous Armenian Street char kway teow, said Dr Lam Pin Min in a Facebook post.
Dr Lam, who contested Sengkang GRC in the 2020 general election, is leading PAP’s current Sengkang team. The team comprises Dr Lam, Associate Professor Elmie Nekmat, Ms Theodora Lai and Mr Ling Weihong.
Meanwhile, opposition parties were also active and looking afield.
Workers’ Party MPs and volunteers were out and about in Bendemeer and Whampoa on Sunday for their Hammer newsletter sales, said Sengkang GRC MP He Ting Ru.
The Progress Singapore Party (PSP) said last Friday that a core group of its party leaders and members came together for a weekend planning retreat.
“Team bonding and camaraderie were forged as think tank minds worked collectively to craft a road map to get the Party battle ready before the next general election,” said the party in a Facebook post.
A group photo showed everyone in their party polo tees, with PSP founder Tan Cheng Bock in attendance over video-call.