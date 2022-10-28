An open challenge, quality time with family, and donning party colours: What politicians are up to this week

Comments online and on the Law Minister’s Facebook wall were broadly split into two camps. There were some like Mr Allen Yang and local athlete Soh Rui Yong, who applauded the invitation and were for open debates.

Said Mr Yang: “Open democratic debate. I don’t see why (Richard Branson) will reject if he thinks he is right and had made those comments. He should accept and prove he is right and we are wrong.”

But there were others like Mr Mohamed Barak Lathif, who felt such a debate would be a waste of time and moot, given that Singapore’s rules are its own to make. Some also wondered why the authorities should foot the bill to fly Mr Branson in and put him up for the debate, should the billionaire say yes.

But Speaker of Parliament Tan Chuan-Jin gave a hint as to the reasons behind the Government’s approach. Mr Tan noted that Mr Lee Kuan Yew had in his time challenged critics like The Times of London journalist Bernard Levin to a television debate, as did then Prime Minister Goh Chok Tong of New York Times (NYT) columnist William Safire.

Of the invite to Mr Levin, the Government had said that a TV interview would allow Mr Lee to be fully questioned on matters raised in Mr Levin’s article, and would “carry far greater conviction that a unilateral reply from him published in The Times”.

Of the invitation to Mr Safire, Mr Goh’s press secretary Chan Heng Wing had said such a debate would “give Singaporeans a chance to hear American liberals present their case in person on what is wrong in Singapore”.

Both men declined their invitations, although Mr Safire did eventually interview Mr Lee at Davos in 1999, which became two NYT columns.

Quality family time abroad or at home

Like many of us, MPs are probably feeling wanderlust after more than two years of the pandemic curtailing overseas travel.

Going abroad is also a chance to recharge and catch up on quality time with loved ones - doubly so for politicians, whose engagements often eat into their weekends.

This week, Sembawang GRC MP Lim Wee Kiak has been keeping his followers updated on his Japan travels, visiting places such as Hokkaido, Osaka and Kyoto.

Singaporeans - who list Japan among their top travel destinations - will surely recognise the spots in Dr Lim’s holiday snaps, such as the Arashiyama Bamboo Grove in Kyoto, the historic port city of Otaru, and Hokkaido’s Mount Yotei, the backdrop to one of his many cute couple shots with his wife.

Even while away on holiday, Dr Lim - or his social media team, if any - did not forget to wish Singaporeans a happy Deepavali on Monday.