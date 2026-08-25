Amos Yee to be charged over comments allegedly threatening racial harmony, supporting child sex

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Amos Yee is slated to be charged in court on Aug 26.

SINGAPORE – Child sex offender Amos Yee is set to be charged on Aug 26 after he allegedly made comments online that threatened racial and religious harmony, and those that supported letting children consent to sexual acts.

In a media release on Aug 25, the police said Yee, 27, is slated to face charges for knowingly attempting to promote, on grounds of race, feelings of disharmony between different racial groups under the Penal Code, and for making indecent communications likely to cause alarm under the Protection from Harassment Act.

These would be on top of charges he was already facing for allegedly evading enlistment for national service.

The police said they received several reports concerning online content published by Yee that was racially divisive and found to be alarming.

According to the police, Yee had made two posts on his blog in April and posted a video on X in May, in which he said that the Malay/Muslim and Indian communities here were discriminated against by the Chinese majority.

He also made remarks about the Government’s treatment of these communities and suggested that they protest against the Government.

Yee was also found to have written in a blog post in June that children are capable of consenting to sexual acts and advocated for abolishing laws governing the age of children’s sexual consent, among other things.

In addition, he was found to have made three other videos, uploaded in 2021, advocating for sexual relationships involving children and the abolition of laws prohibiting child sexual abuse material, said the police.

Social media platform X has removed Yee’s video after the police issued a disabling direction under the Online Criminal Harms Act on Aug 18.

Yee has also been issued with stop communication directions to remove the posts on his blog.

He was set to plead guilty on Sept 7 to three charges under the Enlistment Act for failing to report for National Service.

He was also charged with remaining outside the country without a valid exit permit after leaving for the US.

Yee was out on bail for these charges he was handed in March.

He had posted a video on X on Aug 25 outside the Woodlands Police Division Headquarters where he had been told about his new charges, and his mother had posted his bail again.