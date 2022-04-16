Ambulance nurse was once punched in the chest by patient

When Mr Sivachandran Murugasu was transporting a 20-year-old patient to the Institute of Mental Health on Sept 15 last year, the last thing he expected was to be punched in the chest.

The 40-year-old nurse was upset but decided not to make a police report. "The patient was potentially mentally unstable, so we gave him the benefit of the doubt," said Mr Sivachandran, who works for private ambulance service Abella Agency.

In the 16 years he has worked as an ambulance nurse, he has faced verbal abuse multiple times, with 10 cases turning physical, he said.

Even receptionists in hospitals have been subjected to abuse. Mr Jerome Goh, 21, who works at a private hospital, said: "Patients and their next-of-kin often vent their frustrations on us, especially because they think they know the hospital rules and policies... I'd say two in 10 people tend to be like this."

Mr Terence Lim Jia Wei, 22, said about 20 per cent of people who speak to him resort to verbal abuse. He started working as a receptionist at a private hospital last November.

"One person said, 'Don't forget who pays your salary,'" he said.

"I was stunned... I actually thought of shouting back at him but I understand that such interactions are part of the job, and you must calm down."

Doctors have been targeted too.

A 70-year-old doctor who declined to be named said he has faced verbal abuse "countless" times due to disagreements over diagnoses or because people did not get medical certificates, for instance. He has worked in public hospitals and is now a general practitioner with a private healthcare provider.

"The pandemic has also made patients more frightened and frustrated, and in recent times, more of them have baggage that they often unload onto us," he said.

He added that other healthcare workers get it worse as some perceive them as being "lower down in the chain of command".

The Healthcare Services Employees' Union said staff in congested and acute setting areas tend to face abuse. They include doctors, nurses, pharmacists and healthcare assistants.

The union, which has been championing the protection of healthcare workers from abuse even before the pandemic, said such cases may be under-reported. This could be due to factors such as a lack of awareness on escalation processes.

It said it has engaged in regular dialogues with the Health Ministry and the management of healthcare institutions to raise concerns.

For some, the support of colleagues motivates them to stay in the industry.

Mr Marco Cai, 21, a healthcare assistant at a Covid-19 vaccination site, said: "My teammates are friendly, great to work with and have an overall good work ethic."

He said members of the public are also appreciative, adding: "It's actually very encouraging to know that you helped someone, and it motivates us to continue even if we're really tired."