Ambassadors whip up native dishes at Christmas cookout

The Fullerton Hotel Singapore's annual Christmas Light-up and Fullerton Charity Cookout saw six ambassadors don chefs' aprons and whip up dishes from their respective countries for charity on Friday.

Fullerton Hotels and Resorts general manager Giovanni Viterale was joined by Australian High Commissioner Bruce Gosper; Argentine Ambassador Federico Barttfeld; Canadian High Commissioner Lynn McDonald, seen here with her maple-glazed Atlantic salmon pate and sourdough bread; Italian Ambassador Raffaele Langella; New Zealand High Commissioner Jo Tyndall, with her lamb shoulder and pickled red beetroots on garlic toast; and British High Commissioner Kara Owen at the cookout at the hotel's Town Restaurant.

A sum of $25 from the bill for each adult diner, at $98 a head, as well as $10 from the sale of each limited-edition Fullerton Santa Bear will be donated to this year's chosen charities - The Business Times Budding Artists Fund and The Straits Times School Pocket Money Fund.

Young people from the BT Budding Artists Fund also joined in the celebrations at the hotel, where they performed a number of festive pieces and decorated Christmas cookies.