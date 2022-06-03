Ambassador, teen author speaks for youth and sidelined

By the time he turned 18 last August, Tunisian Amir Fehri was finishing writing his sixth book, at the tail end of his third year of medical school and had already served a stint as an ambassador for the French-speaking world.

In 2018, at age 15, he had flown as part of French President Emmanuel Macron's delegation to the Francophonie Summit, a biannual diplomatic summit gathering political leaders from French-speaking countries.

Mr Fehri has drawn thousands of followers on social media apps such as Snapchat, where he posts about what he does in English, French and Arabic.

He is hoping to use his influence to give voice to other young people, especially those whose interests are sidelined or overlooked, and is working to ensure their access to education.

Speaking to The Straits Times at the Embassy of Kuwait in Newton yesterday, Mr Fehri said the pandemic and other global disasters like Russia's war on Ukraine have impacted the ability of young people around the world to realise their dreams and aspirations.

He said: "People often talk about the political side of conflicts and how they are violations of international law but we do not talk enough about the youth who are suffering on both the Ukrainian and Russian sides.

"In places like Afghanistan as well, people are no longer talking about things like girls' access to education."

Last year, the United States pulled its military out of Afghanistan after 20 years of armed conflict, leading to the return of the Taliban, which had previously restricted women's education in the country.

Mr Fehri is the son of an Iraqi mother and a Tunisian father who worked for the World Health Organisation.

He has been working with the United Nations to open the first international school in Mosul, a city in northern Iraq. The city has been rebuilding itself after it was left in ruins in 2014 following fierce fighting as the Iraqi government and its allies retook it from the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria terror group.

Mr Fehri said he hopes to build a similar school in the Ivory Coast in West Africa, and will be visiting Ukraine and Russia by the end of the month to look at what can be done for the education of young Ukrainian refugees sheltering in Romania.

The teen did very well in school, skipping several grades. He published his first book at age 12 - an autobiographical story about the experiences of being bullied.