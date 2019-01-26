Aloysius Pang's body flown home to S'pore

Actor Aloysius Pang was brought home yesterday, as the KC-135R tanker aircraft carrying his body arrived around 6pm at Paya Lebar Air Base.

Corporal First Class (NS) Pang, 28, was accorded a homecoming ramp ceremony with Chief of Army Goh Si Hou in attendance, a guard of honour and fellow soldiers of the artillery formation.

CFC Pang's family witnessed the ceremony, said the Ministry of Defence, adding that he will be accorded military funeral honours and cremated at Mandai Crematorium tomorrow.

The actor died on Wednesday night from injuries suffered last Saturday during a military exercise in New Zealand. He was carrying out repair works inside a Singapore Self-Propelled Howitzer and suffered serious injuries to his chest and abdomen when the gun barrel was lowered.

A public memorial will be held from noon today to noon tomorrow at 82A MacPherson Lane, following a private wake for the family this morning. Last night, hundreds of members of the public turned up at the wake, hoping to pay their respects.

SEE TOP OF THE NEWS:

Hundreds turn up at wake for actor

SAF needs to probe deeper into safety culture