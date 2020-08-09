Almost half a century dedicated to Malay Youth Literary Association: Izzuddin Taherally

MR IZZUDDIN TAHERALLY

President, Malay Youth Literary Association

Public Service Star (Bar)

Mr Izzuddin Taherally, 67, has dedicated close to 50 years of his life to the work of the Malay Youth Literary Association, better known as 4PM. It is Singapore's oldest Malay self-help group.

He had helped initiate programmes such as Ramadan on Wheels, where youth volunteers distribute food to the needy, and a counselling scheme for at-risk youth and school dropouts.

He also steered a project in collaboration with the Institute of Technical Education (ITE), aimed at ensuring that Malay/Muslim ITE students stay in school to complete their ITE education.

He said the award serves as recognition not just for him, but also for his family and the volunteers at the association.

"Receiving this award will no doubt further motivate the younger volunteers in our organisation to do their part to help the community and society in Singapore, especially during this Covid-19 pandemic.

"This is an opportunity for them to step forward, and show that they have the energy and the care to help others before themselves."

