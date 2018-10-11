Almost 90% of Jewel Changi Airport's retail space taken up ahead of 2019 launch

SINGAPORE - Almost 90 per cent of retail space at Jewel Changi Airport has been taken up ahead of its expected launch next year, it was revealed on Thursday (Oct 11).

About a quarter of the stores at the retail and lifestyle complex will be flagship stores and brands which are new to Singapore, according to Jewel's head of leasing Ms Tan Mui Neo.

They will include the Pokemon Centre Singapore - the only permanent retail store for the popular game franchise outside Japan - which will offer merchandise such as games and toys unique to Jewel. The move follows the "positive outcome" from a Pokemon event held at Changi Airport in 2016, which helped to promote the brand across the region, according to The Pokemon Company corporate officer Susumu Fukunaga.

Ms Tan also confirmed the opening of American restaurant Shake Shack's first Singapore outlet at Jewel, as well as that of fast-food chain A&W's first Singapore outlet since it closed down here in 2003.

"Our food menu will be the first of its kind in Asia; it will combine the best-selling items from our A&W restaurants around the world, epitomising Jewel's location as an international hub," said Mr Kelvin Tan, marketing and communication director for A Great American Brand International, A&W's parent company.

Its cream cheese burger from Japan and golden aroma chicken from Indonesia will be among dishes on the menu.

Other food and beverage retailers making their Singapore debut will be Chongqing restaurants Xiao Bin Lou and You's Kitchen, Swiss chocolatier Laderach and Norwegian seafood restaurant Pink Fish.

Related Story Burger joint Shake Shack to open at Jewel Changi Airport

Sportswear giant Nike will also have a 1,000 sq m store at Jewel, its largest outlet in South-east Asia.

With the aim of showcasing local brands to an international audience, about 45 per cent of the retailers will be from Singapore, according to Jewel's chief executive Ms Hung Jean.

Tiger Beer will introduce its first concept store, The Tiger Street Lab, offering unique seasonal brews as well as merchandise and street food.

Chef Violet Oon will have a 350 sq m restaurant, her largest to date, offering local delicacies such as dry laksa, beef rendang and satay.

Local restaurant chain Collin's will also have its first halal eatery, El Fuego by Collin's, which will be run by chef Koh Han Jie, the first Singaporean to win the Young Talent Escoffier Asia competition.

Ms Hung said the tenant mix has been "thoughtfully curated" in line with Jewel's vision of becoming a unique destination.

"We hope to showcase Singapore to the world, positioning it as a platform where local brands will be exposed to an international audience, while simultaneously bringing new and familiar global brands to Singapore," she said.

While Jewel’s opening date has not been officially announced, last month The Straits Times reported it is likely to open at the end of March next year.