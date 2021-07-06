Almost 1kg of heroin and over $50,000 in cash seized in drug bust in Tampines

SINGAPORE - Two Singaporeans were arrested on Monday afternoon (July 5) by the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) which led to the seizure of almost 1kg of heroin, an assortment of drugs and cash totalling over $50,000.

The 65-year old man and a 55-year-old woman were nabbed near Tampines Street 83.

The CNB said about 938g of heroin and $7,000 were found on the male suspect.

A search of his home nearby resulted in 36g of heroin, 2g of cannabis, 60g of suspected New Psychoactive Substances and 330 nitrazepam tablets being seized. Cash amounting to $50,929 was also found in the man's home.

CNB said the drugs seized were estimated to be worth more than $102,000.

The total amount of heroin seized from the man was sufficient to feed the addiction of about 460 abusers for a week, according to the bureau.

In a separate case, the CNB said that four male suspects - two Singaporeans and two Malaysians - were arrested on June 30 in an operation spanning Tuas South, Toa Payoh, Jurong East and Paya Lebar.

Drugs believed to be worth about $1.18 million were seized. They included 7,959g of heroin, 2,159g of 'Ice', 423g of cannabis, 202g of ketamine, about 1,451 'Ecstasy' tablets and about 300 Erimin-5 tablets, including about $1,000 in cash.