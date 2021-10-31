Alleged head of deviant religious group probed after Muis' police report

Zaihan Mohamed Yusof Senior Correspondent
  • Published
    1 hour ago
The police are investigating a man who is allegedly the head of a deviant religious group with female followers, after a report was filed by the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (Muis).

Responding to queries from The Sunday Times, a Muis spokesman said on Friday that it had concluded its investigations into the alleged deviant teaching. "We are currently working closely with the authorities on this matter. We are unable to provide further details as the matter is under police investigation," said the spokesman.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Sunday Times on October 31, 2021, with the headline 'Alleged head of deviant religious group probed after Muis' police report'.
