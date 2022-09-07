All-women halfway house to help offenders reintegrate into society

A new residential halfway house that will open by the end of the month will enable more women offenders to receive help before they rejoin society.

The Rise Above Halfway House in Boon Keng, to be run by the Singapore Muslim Women's Association (PPIS), will have a first batch of nine residents and can take in 30 women a year. It will be Singapore's second all-women halfway house and the first secular one here under the Singapore Prison Service (SPS) Halfway House Service Model.

With the latest facility, there will be nine halfway houses under this system where inmates deemed suitable by the SPS can be placed near the end of their sentence.

Minister of State for Home Affairs Muhammad Faishal Ibrahim said having a secular halfway house enables all female offenders, regardless of race, language or religion, to receive help.

The residents of the halfway house will undergo programmes such as journalling and reflection circles to help them reintegrate into the community and their families. It also works with partners to help residents learn skills such as cooking.

During a visit to the newly opened halfway house on Tuesday, Associate Professor Faishal said that women offenders tend to have unique challenges, such as re-establishing their roles as daughters, wives, mothers and caregivers. The programmes at Rise Above are designed to be family-centric and cater to their needs, he added.

Ms Saleha Rashidi, manager of the centre, said after a few months to settle in, residents will work.

The facility caters to the needs of women offenders, with a family room and family counselling, for instance, to strengthen their resolve to not reoffend, she said.

"What we've learnt is women offenders go through a lot of feelings, a lot of guilt, shame, regret, and sometimes they internalise these negative things and go into self-blame mode," she said, adding that the facility helps them to cope with these emotions.

The all-women team of eight behind the facility - which includes two members seconded from SPS - come from backgrounds such as social work and are trained to engage residents to find ways to repair harm and restore their relationships, she said.

The other eight halfway houses run under the SPS model are led by Christian, Muslim, Buddhist, or Hindu and Sikh entities. The first all-women halfway house - The Turning Point in Sembawang, set up in 1990 - is run by a Christian charity. Seven of the halfway houses are all-men facilities. There are also other halfway houses run by non-governmental organisations.