All systems go in case of attack

Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) officers attending to a "victim", following a drill simulating an attack by gunmen yesterday.

Shots had rung out earlier in Jurong West, as gunmen attacked the Sunday morning crowd at a market. Fortunately, it was just an emergency preparedness exercise, held next to Block 495 Jurong West Street 41.

Jurong GRC MP Ang Wei Neng was present to witness the Jurong Central Emergency Preparedness Day event. During the 20-minute exercise involving the SCDF and the Singapore Police Force, about 40 residents and volunteers demonstrated key survival skills such as "Run, Hide, Tell", and improvised first-aid skills. At the event, there were also booths to let visitors learn these skills.

"In this climate, our community needs to do its part in the fight against terror, and work together with the Government to prevent and deal with a terrorist attack," said Mr Ang.

He said the Jurong Central Community Emergency and Engagement Committee conducts free classes on cardiopulmonary resuscitation and automated external defibrillator use.