All S'poreans, long-term pass holders, PRs can get walk-in jabs

From today, all Singaporeans, permanent residents and long-term pass holders will be able to walk into any of the 37 vaccination centres here to get their jabs without a prior appointment.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) said in an update yesterday that those aged 12 and above who have yet to come forward for their first dose can now walk into any of the 26 vaccination centres offering the Pfizer-BioNTech/Comirnaty Covid-19 vaccine without any appointment.

Since the middle of last month, seniors aged 60 and above have been able to walk into any vaccination centre, polyclinic or participating Public Health Preparedness Clinic to receive their vaccination without an appointment.

The move was aimed at increasing vaccination rates among the elderly, who are most at risk of developing serious illness if they were to be infected with the virus.

Since Aug 2, those aged 18 and above have also been allowed to walk into any of the 11 community vaccination centres offering the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine without a prior appointment.

MOH said last night: "Vaccination remains a key enabler in our fight against Covid-19. We urge all who are eligible to be vaccinated."

Cheryl Tan