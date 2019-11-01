All Singapore citizens, PRs who applied for Bicentennial $20 notes will receive them

SINGAPORE - All Singaporean citizens and permanent residents who applied for the Singapore Bicentennial $20 commemorative note were allocated the full quantity requested, the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) said on Friday (Nov 1).

More than 200,000 applications for around 1.8 million pieces of notes were received, MAS said.

Successful applicants will receive an SMS notification by Sunday, indicating the number of notes allocated and the bank branch to exchange the notes.

The exchange period at the banks is Nov 4 to 18.

Applicants who have opted to exchange their notes at DBS and POSB branches will have up to Nov 30 to do so. The usual operating hours apply.

After the exchange period, the applicants can exchange the notes at bank branches.

Each person will be allowed to exchange up to 10 pieces of $20 notes per transaction.

These notes feature Singapore's pioneers such as philanthropist Tan Kah Kee and writer Munshi Abdullah. It also features two national monuments, the former Supreme Court and City Hall, which is now National Gallery Singapore.

They were launched on June 5 by President Halimah Yacob at the Istana's Hari Raya Puasa open house.

The $20 notes received strong public interest. The first two million notes were exchanged at banks within a week of the launch.

Long queues were seen at bank branches islandwide with listings appearing online at marked-up prices, with some being offered for sale online for as much as $1,688 for five pieces.

MAS subsequently announced in June that it would issue another two million pieces to meet strong demand.