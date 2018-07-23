All roads lead to fitness as Car-Free Sunday returns to Civic District

SINGAPORE -There will be feet, not engines, running on the streets of Telok Ayer and the Civic District as a fitness-themed Car-Free Sunday returns on July 29.

The event will be held in conjunction with the launch of the third annual GetActive! Singapore week, a sporting celebration organised by Sport Singapore.

Members of the public young and old will be able to participate in a variety of free fitness sessions, including a mass workout session choreographed to this year's National Day theme song We Are Singapore, as well as cheerleading, mini-tennis and taiji.

The event will also feature for the first time the Move Happy Cycling Festival, organised by the Land Transport Authority and community partners.

Participants will be able to take part in a range of cycling-related competitions and activities that will test their bike-handling skills.

Less sports-oriented participants will not be left out, with the event featuring a range of heritage tours, such as a tour of Thian Hock Keng Temple, which is Singapore's oldest Hokkien temple, and a heritage film tour.

For the first time, visitors can also catch storytelling performances at Esplanade Park, organised by the National Library Board.

The occasional community event, during which roads are closed to cars and taken over by the public, is organised by the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) and other government agencies, and supported by a host of community and interest groups.