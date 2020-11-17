All lit up for charity

Visitors to the Marina Bay waterfront promenade will be greeted by the sight of 27 Christmas trees that will be lit up until Dec 26. The trees are part of the ChariTrees annual fund-raising effort, which will help the Samaritans of Singapore carry out intervention and suicide prevention services. The charity effort, now into its 10th year, will also support an initiative by arts and culture group The Rice Company to provide vulnerable children with digital devices and give them access to art programmes. ChariTrees has raised about $230,000 for the two charities so far. President Halimah Yacob attended the event on Sunday to light up the trees, which are also meant to honour community heroes who have stepped up during the Covid-19 crisis.