All is fun, all is bright for Xmas

Christmas lights and celebrations are not just confined to Orchard Road. In the City Hall area, two of Singapore's iconic conserved buildings, Chijmes and Capitol Singapore, are displaying light projections, a giant globe and performances by silk aerialists, and a whole lot more for Instagram-worthy photo opportunities. The public can view Chijmes' half-hour Christmas Music and Light Projection shows (pictured here) on the hour from 8pm to 10.30pm, every Friday to Sunday until Christmas day. The colourful projections on the exterior walls of the former Town Convent school chapel include Christmas motifs like garlands and wreaths, flying snowflakes and reindeer pulling Santa on a sleigh, among others. Be sure to stay till the end the show and capture the QR code hidden in the "snowflakes" to win dining vouchers. Shoppers at Capitol can enter a giant globe to take a photograph. On Christmas Eve, there will be a "Rocking Christmas Eve Concert" at Capitol Theatre, where some of Singapore's best bands, including Energy, Speedway and Moodique, will usher in Christmas with a night of songs and entertainment.