All geared up for duty at next week's Asean Summit

The Singapore Civil Defence Force's hazardous material (Hazmat) unit will be on standby during the 33rd Asean Summit next week, with 150 officers and 20 emergency vehicles ready to respond to incidents, including mass casualty or chemical attacks. The force's operations will involve its Hazmat vehicles, including (from right) the Mass Decontamination Vehicle; the Hazmat Control Vehicle, its newest addition; and the Hazmat Mitigation Vehicle. The vehicles will be parked at strategic locations around the summit venue. Hazmat-trained personnel who are equipped in areas like detection, mitigation and decontamination will also be deployed in the event of a chemical, biological or radiological attack. During such incidents, Hazmat specialists will make use of the Hazmat Utility Buggy (far left) to transport equipment and convey casualties. The officers will also don Hazmat suits that allow them to enter contaminated areas as well as isolate, mitigate and collect samples of the offending source. The Mass Decontamination Vehicle is used in Hazmat incidents to convey casualties and provide on-site decontamination for those who have been exposed to the harmful substances.

