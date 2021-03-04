All dorms to be regulated under single law to quickly curb a disease outbreak

To help the authorities prevent and more quickly contain a disease outbreak in the dormitories, all dormitories will be regulated under a single law - the Foreign Employee Dormitories Act (Feda), Second Minister for Manpower Tan See Leng said yesterday.

"Our experience in containing this pandemic in the dorms highlighted the need to strengthen our regulatory levers in order to enable us to raise and enforce housing standards very quickly across various dormitory types and sizes," Dr Tan said in Parliament during the debate on the Manpower Ministry's budget.

He was responding to MPs including labour MP Fahmi Aliman (Marine Parade GRC) and Ms Rachel Ong (West Coast GRC), who had on Tuesday called for dormitory standards to be raised.

All dormitories, including those not regulated under Feda, are currently subject to a set of requirements set by government agencies, covering areas such as building and fire safety, as well as minimum living and hygiene standards.

But Feda, which came into force in 2016, imposes additional requirements on dorms in areas such as public health and safety, security and public order, and provision of social and commercial facilities and services. It applies only to larger dormitories that accommodate 1,000 or more workers.

Dr Tan said that MOM will engage stakeholders in the coming months to review expanding the scope of Feda and to consider the details of the regulatory framework. It hopes to complete the review in the second half of this year.

Expanding Feda to cover all dorms will let MOM quickly impose safe living and infection control requirements in the event of an outbreak, he said.

Doing so will also enable MOM to implement a consistent framework of housing standards across dormitories of different sizes and types, with a set of common requirements that apply across the board on issues such as cleanliness, space and ventilation, he added.

Currently, three in five of the 280,000 migrant workers living in dormitories stay in 50 dormitories with at least 1,000 beds that are regulated by Feda.

The rest of them stay in smaller facilities not regulated by Feda, such as temporary quarters at construction sites or converted industrial spaces.

The Government is conducting a holistic review on improved living standards that are being trialled at the Quick Build Dormitories since last September, with a view to applying them to future new dormitories, said Dr Tan in response to Ms Cheng Li Hui (Tampines GRC) and Non-Constituency MP Hazel Poa, who asked whether dormitory standards will be adjusted. The new standards are expected to be finalised later this year, he said.

For existing dorms, the Government will consider how to progressively improve standards so that price fluctuations will not be steep. It will also ensure competitive bed rental prices and a stable housing supply during the transition period, said Dr Tan.

The Government is also studying the possibility of developing purpose-built dormitories on a different model compared to the present one, where private dorm operators bid for a plot of land to build and run a dorm, he said. Findings will be shared in due course.