All aglow for the Mid-Autumn Festival

Visitors strolling under a dazzling lantern display entitled Jade Rabbit And The Moon at the official launch of the Mid-Autumn Festival at Gardens by the Bay last night.
Visitors strolling under a dazzling lantern display entitled Jade Rabbit And The Moon at the official launch of the Mid-Autumn Festival at Gardens by the Bay last night. Mr Lawrence Wong, Minister for National Development and Second Minister for Finance, launched the festival, which features fantasy lantern sets depicting mythical creatures like the dragon and phoenix, as well as large-scale flora and fauna. Other spectacular sets include The Phoenix And The Peony, which takes centre stage at the Supertree Grove, and Wonders Of The Underwater World, depicting a surreal undersea kingdom with 126 lanterns shaped like sea creatures. One thousand hand-painted lanterns are also on display at the Colonnade of Lights. The show runs till Sept 24.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on September 07, 2018, with the headline 'All aglow for the Mid-Autumn Festival'.
