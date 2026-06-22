All additional screenings of Teochew movie Dear You sold out within 1½ hours of sales starting

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Tickets for additional screenings of the movie in its original dialect went up at 3pm on June 22.

SINGAPORE – All the additional screenings of Chinese movie Dear You in its original Teochew dialect sold out on Golden Village’s website within 1½ hours of tickets going on sale on June 22.

Ticket sales for all eight additional screenings had begun at 3pm on the same day.

The eight additional screenings will be held at Golden Village’s GVMax in VivoCity, a cinema hall which houses 602 seats, according to the mall’s official website.

Users reported being placed in virtual queues with wait times of up to four hours within minutes of the ticket going on sale.

The cinema operator had announced the additional screenings of the movie in its original Teochew dialect on June 19.

The announcement came after Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) previously said the movie, which was filmed almost entirely in Teochew, will be screened in its Mandarin-dubbed version for general release in Singapore.