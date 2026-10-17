All ActiveSG outdoor sports facilities resume operations on Oct 17

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In a haze advisory update on its website, ActiveSG Circle said that the facilities will resume operations according to their respective operating hours.

SINGAPORE – All ActiveSG sport facilities will resume operations on Oct 17, as haze conditions eased slightly with the 24-hour PSI across Singapore dipping back to the “unhealthy” range overnight.

A midnight haze advisory update on its website ActiveSG Circle – Sport Singapore’s online platform to promote participation in sports – said that the facilities will resume operations according to their respective operating hours.

It advised visitors to monitor prevailing air quality conditions and adjust their activities accordingly, with vulnerable groups encouraged to exercise extra caution when participating in outdoor activities.

“SportSG will continue to monitor the haze situation closely and adjust operations where necessary,” the advisory said.

ActiveSG first announced the temporary closure of all outdoor and non-air-conditioned facilities at its sport centres in the south, east, west and central areas on Oct 15, when the PSI reached “very unhealthy” levels and hit 212 at noon that day.

Outdoor facilities were also closed at some SAFRA clubhouses, including the ones at Toa Payoh, Jurong and Choa Chu Kang.

SAFRA Tampines on Oct 16 reopened all its outdoor sports facilities, which were temporarily closed a day earlier due to the haze, it said on Facebook.

The Straits Times has contacted SAFRA for more information.