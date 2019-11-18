All aboard for fun at Navy@Vivo

President Halimah Yacob with service users from Faith Acts on the Republic of Singapore Navy's (RSN) fast-craft utility at Navy@Vivo 2019 yesterday. Her husband, Mr Mohamed Abdullah Alhabshee, also attended the event.

Faith Acts is one of six benefiting agencies under the President's Challenge to visit Navy@Vivo 2019 yesterday morning. The others were the Down Syndrome Association, HCSA Community Services, NTUC U Care, Pertapis Halfway House and the Singapore Anglican Community Services.

Each group of service users took part in different activities, such as colouring, visiting an immersive theatre and touring the RSN's formidable-class frigate, RSS Supreme.

The visitors from Faith Acts also got to sail out for 30 minutes to the Singapore Strait and see various vessels up close.