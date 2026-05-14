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The final group of 300 pilgrims departed for Madinah, Saudi Arabia, early on May 14.

SINGAPORE – All 900 Muslim pilgrims from Singapore have left for the annual haj .

The final group consisting of 300 people departed for Madinah, Saudi Arabia , early on May 14, said the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (MUIS).

“They will join more than 600 pilgrims who have already arrived safely in Saudi Arabia,” said Acting Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs Faishal Ibrahim, who saw the final group off at Changi Airport Terminal 3.

“I am glad that those who departed earlier are settling in well,” he added.

Associate Professor Faishal will be joining the pilgrims to lead his first haj delegatio n since taking on the Muslim Affairs portfolio in May 2025.

Haj is the fifth pillar of Islam and takes place annually during the Islamic month of Zulhijjah. It culminates with the celebration of Hari Raya Haji, which is expected to fall on May 27, 2026 , in Singapore.

Muslims who are financially and physically able to do so are obligated to perform haj at least once.

Prof Faishal said MUIS worked closely with airline Saudia to organise three direct flights to Madinah for the pilgrims from Singapore.

He thanked the A mbassador of Saudi Arabia in Singapore, the Saudi Embassy, and the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah for their support in facilitating the arrangements.

Prof Faishal also thanked Singaporeans for their good wishes and support.

“It is heartening to see the wider community rally behind our pilgrims as they embark on this sacred journey,” he said.

Two earlier groups of pilgrims departed on May 9 and 12 , and are now in Madinah and Makkah .

MUIS said they are reported to be in good health and are preparing well for the pilgrimage, which wi ll begin in late May.

A team from the Singapore Pilgrims’ Affairs Office is on the ground to provide support and assistance to all Singapore pilgrims throughout their pilgrimage, added MUIS.

Prof Faishal said he looks forward to joining the pilgrims in Saudi Arabia.

“May all our pilgrims be granted safety, good health and a meaningful haj,” he said.

He will be joined by other officials, including MUIS deputy chief executive Mohammad Azree Rahim, who will be overseeing on-ground operations and support for the pilgrims.