All 16 town councils submit clean accounts this year

All 16 town councils submitted clean accounts this year to the Ministry of National Development, including the Aljunied-Hougang Town Council (AHTC) run by the Workers' Party, which did so for the first time in eight years.

This was disclosed by the ministry yesterday as it released the latest Town Council Management Report for April 2018 to March this year.

It has also asked AHTC why it did not require Workers' Party MPs Sylvia Lim and Low Thia Khiang to recuse themselves from its financial matters, adding that it will, upon receiving AHTC's response, consider whether further regulatory action is needed to ensure public monies are properly safeguarded.

AHTC said it would respond by the Dec 13 deadline.

Parliament last month called on Ms Lim and Mr Low to discharge themselves from all financial matters at AHTC, following a High Court verdict in October which found that both MPs had acted dishonestly. The two are appealing against the High Court's decision.

The annual report appraises all town councils in five areas: estate cleanliness, estate maintenance, lift performance, management of arrears in service and conservancy charges, and corporate governance. They are given green, amber or red scores.

This time around, only AHTC and Jurong-Clementi Town Council got two amber grades each, while Holland-Bukit Panjang Town Council and Tampines Town Council got one amber grade each. The other 12 town councils got green grades for all indicators.

