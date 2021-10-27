All 15 Covid-19 cases in NTUC Health Jurong West nursing home are residents, no staff infected

SINGAPORE - All 15 Covid-19 cases in the cluster at NTUC Health's nursing home in Jurong West are residents and no ward staff are infected, said NTUC Health on Wednesday (Oct 27) morning.

No staff working in the wards have tested positive so far and the affected areas of the nursing home have been isolated, NTUC Health said in a Facebook post.

Testing is ongoing for the remaining 230 residents and staff, in addition to the regular surveillance testing.

The cluster was reported in the Ministry of Health's (MOH) nightly update on Tuesday, where Singapore saw 3,277 new Covid-19 infections and 10 deaths.

NTUC Health said that it has stepped up precautionary measures since the start of the pandemic, with split zones for staff to minimise the risk of cross-contamination within the nursing home.

It has also increased the frequency of cleaning and enforced temperature taking twice daily for all residents. Staff, who have to don Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) at all times, are also tested twice a week with antigen rapid tests.

"We are providing our residents, staff and their families with the support and guidance they may need during this period," NTUC Health added.

The Health Ministry previously announced on Thursday (Oct 21) that all physical visits to hospitals and residential care homes will continue to be suspended until Nov 21.