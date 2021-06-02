Alexandra Hospital ward reopens 14 days after staff tests positive for Covid-19

A ward at Alexandra Hospital (AH) has reopened following 14 days of "lockdown" after a staff member tested positive for Covid-19.

In a Facebook post yesterday, the hospital said no new cases have emerged for more than 14 days.

On May 18, a 24-year-old basic care assistant who had worked in Ward 3 the day before was confirmed to have the virus.

On May 20, the hospital announced that it had banned all visitors to the 37-bed ward, which is used by patients who require rehabilitation.

Nineteen staff and nine patients who had been placed on quarantine order are well and in good spirits, said the hospital yesterday. The basic care assistant is also "on the road to recovery", it added.

Since Monday, the hospital has also stepped up rostered routine swab testing for all employees working in patient-facing roles.

"Deep thanks to our colleagues, care teams, patients, family members, visitors, former patients and big-hearted donors and strangers, whom we may have not met, for stepping forward to show your support to AH in the past 14 days," the hospital said.

A spokesman said a former patient of the affected ward bought pizza and chicken wings for the ward staff upon hearing the news.

Mr Eric Chua, the Parliamentary Secretary for Culture, Community and Youth and MP for Tanjong Pagar GRC's Queenstown ward, also bought hospital staff muffins.

Another group of women bought hundreds of bento sets for hospital staff's lunch and supper.

"We cannot begin to express our deep thanks to all your encouragement and support through your thoughtful gestures and gifts which kept us going," the hospital said.