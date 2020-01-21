Alert over e-mail scams linked to iTunes, Google Play gift cards

Police yesterday warned businesses against falling for e-mail impersonation scams involving iTunes and Google Play gift cards, with more than $987,000 lost since January last year.

In these scams, the victims responded to e-mail supposedly from their colleagues or employers, instructing them to purchase iTunes or Google Play cards for work-related purposes such as gifts for clients or staff.

The victims were then tricked into sending the redemption codes of the gift cards to the scammers who control the hacked or spoofed e-mail accounts.

At least 90 reports were received since January last year, the police said. "Scammers may also closely mimic e-mails by using the same business logos, links to the company's website, or messaging format," the police warned, advising firms to educate their employees about scams, especially those responsible for making purchases.

To prevent e-mail accounts from being hacked, strong passwords should be used and changed regularly, the police said. Anti-virus and anti-spyware software should also be kept updated.

Those who wish to provide information on such scams may call the police on 1800-255-0000, or send the information online at www.police.gov.sg/iwitness.

For scam-related advice, they can call the anti-scam helpline on 1800-722-6688 or visit www.scamalert.sg.