Alcohol abuse a growing problem here

The second Singapore Mental Health Study conducted in 2016 found that while alcohol abuse is a growing problem here, sufferers have been seeking help earlier.

More people said they had experienced a mental disorder in their lifetime - with one in seven people admitting to this in the latest study, up from one in eight people in 2010, when the first study was done.

The incidence of alcohol abuse registered a sharp rise, particularly among younger males.

The $4.9 million study examined common mental disorders, comprising mood disorders , anxiety disorders and disorders related to the consumption of alcohol.

It was conducted by the Institute of Mental Health, in collaboration with the Ministry of Health and Nanyang Technological University.

More than 6,000 Singaporeans and permanent residents aged 18 and above were interviewed.

