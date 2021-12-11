Omicron

Airport staff among 3 new preliminarily positive cases

  • Published
    1 hour ago

Three more people have preliminarily tested positive for the Omicron variant, including another airport front-line worker, said the Ministry of Health yesterday.

Changi Airport Group (CAG) said it is taking steps to reduce the spread of the virus. Front-line staff at Changi Airport will have to take antigen rapid tests daily on top of their routine testing for the next week. Personal protective equipment requirements for staff handling transfer passengers will also be stepped up, added CAG.

