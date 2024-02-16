AirAsia celebrates 20 years of operation in Singapore and offers discounted flights

SINGAPORE - Travellers can jet off to selected holiday destinations such as Sydney and Tokyo from as low as $148 with budget carrier AirAsia from September 2024 to June 2025.

This is comes as the low-cost carrier celebrates 20 years of operation in Singapore, said AirAsia on Feb 16.

AirAsia will also offer travellers free seats from Singapore to destinations including Kuala Lumpur, Bangkok, Jakarta, Kuching, Kota Kinabalu, Hat Yai and Yogyakarta. They will have to pay airport taxes, fuel surcharges and other fees, which amount to $67 onwards for a one-way flight.

Travellers can also fly from Singapore to medium-haul destinations, including the Maldives, Jaipur, Chiang Mai, Sydney, Tokyo and Tiruchirappalli from $148 onwards. This price is for a one-way ticket that includes airport taxes, fuel surcharges and other fees, but terms and conditions apply.

These flights can be booked from Feb 19 to 25 for the travel period between Sept 1, 2024 and June 18, 2025.

Mr Logan Velaitham, chief executive of AirAsia Singapore, said: “We are proud to celebrate two decades of operational excellence in Singapore.

“The Lion City is one of the most vital destinations that we consider as a virtual hub, contributing to our passenger load,” said Mr Logan, who cited the Kuala Lumpur-Singapore route as the world’s busiest international flight path, boasting 4.9 million seats in 2023.

Besides Malaysia, he said Thailand is “another prominent destination” accessible from Singapore. AirAsia has increased its weekly flights to Bangkok from 14 in 2004 to 28 in 2024.

Currently, the budget carrier operates 12 direct routes from Singapore, with a total of 285 weekly flights, he added.

Since 2018, AirAsia has flown over 16 million travellers to and from Singapore, said the carrier in a statement on Feb 16.

“In the near future, we eagerly anticipate expansion to fly more guests to and from Singapore, to further enhance the potential tourism opportunities across the region,” said Mr Logan.

University undergraduate Jordan Ong, 25, said the discounted fares may be a good deal especially for students like him.

Besides his all-time favourite Thai destination, Bangkok, he also hopes to visit Chiang Mai to see the elephants there. He is also interested in a trip to Tokyo, which he has always wanted to visit.

“I am a fan of anime and Japanese food but have not really had the chance to go to Japan as the airfares are usually above my budget,” he said.

“This would be a perfect opportunity to go there.”