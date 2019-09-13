Air restrictions, road closures to be put in place for F1 Singapore Grand Prix

SINGAPORE - The flying or release of unauthorised aerial objects - such as drones, flight lanterns and kites - will not be allowed over some areas during the Formula One Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix next week.

There will be road closures for the night race as well.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) said on Friday (Sept 13) that the aerial ban is is to ensure the safety of helicopters conducting aerial filming during the event.

The temporary restricted area covers Tiong Bahru, Marina Bay Sands and the Marina Barrage, among other spots, and will extend from ground level to 4,000 feet above mean sea level.

The ban will be in force at these times: 2.30pm to 10.30pm on Sept 19; 3.30pm to 11pm on Sept 20; 3pm to midnight on Sept 21 and 22; and 3pm to 12.30am on Sept 22 and 23.

CAAS noted that unauthorised aerial activities within the temporary restricted area is an offence under the Air Navigation Order.

Those convicted can be fined up to $20,000 in the first instance. For subsequent convictions, they can be fined up to $40,000, jailed for up to 15 months, or both.

More information on the temporary restricted area can be found on www.singaporegp.sg

Meanwhile, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said that road closures for the night race will begin from Sept 18 and end on Sept 24 to facilitate the setting up and dismantling of the race infrastructure.

The closures will affect roads in the Marina Centre and Padang area, including along Nicoll Highway, Stamford Road, Raffles Boulevard and Bras Basah Road.

Traffic wardens will be deployed to direct traffic and assist the public, but the public is advised to plan journeys ahead of time.

Some Electronic Road Pricing gantries near the race circuit will also be shut down during race week as they may interfere with equipment used for the race, so those passing these gantries during these times will not be charged.

More details of the scheduled road closures can be found on LTA's website.