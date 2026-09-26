Air quality in central region back in unhealthy range; 24-hour PSI reading at 108

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On Sept 26, NEA said air quality in Singapore for the next 24 hours from 6pm was forecast to be in the moderate range to low-unhealthy range.

SINGAPORE – Air quality in Singapore worsened on Sept 26, with the 24-hour Pollutant Standards Index (PSI) reading in the central region crossing back into the unhealthy range.

The 24-hour PSI reading for that area hit 104 at 8pm, before inching up to 108 at 9pm , crossing the threshold of 101 for the first time since dipping out of the unhealthy range on Sept 20.

Meanwhile, readings in the north (74), south (78), east (90) and west (88) remained in the moderate range. The readings stayed in that range at 10pm, with the north (76), south (80), east (93), and west (91) all inching up.

Hourly PM2.5 readings, which indicate the current concentrations of fine particulate matter, were in the elevated band in parts of Singapore.

As at 8pm, the highest reading was recorded in the central area (110), followed by in the east (88), west (82) and south (67). The reading in the north (50) remained in the normal range at 8pm.

At 9pm, the reading in the central area spiked up to 131. Meanwhile, all other regions in Singapore were in the elevated range, with the reading in the north climbing to 69.

Air quality is considered unhealthy when the 24-hour PSI is in the range of 101 to 200, while an hourly PM2.5 reading between 56 and 150 indicates an elevated concentration of fine particles.

NEA advisory

In its daily haze advisory at about 6pm on Sept 26, the National Environment Agency (NEA) said air quality in Singapore for the next 24 hours was forecast to be in the moderate range to low-unhealthy range.

While some showers are forecast over Singapore and parts of the region overnight and on Sept 27 , dry conditions are expected to continue over southern Sumatra, as well as southern and eastern Kalimantan.

Winds forecast to blow from the south-east or south-west could bring smoke haze to Singapore, NEA said.

It advised the public to refer to the hourly PM2.5 readings for immediate activities and 24-hour PSI ones to plan for the day ahead.

For periods when the air quality crosses into the unhealthy range, NEA has advised healthy people to reduce prolonged or strenuous outdoor activities, while vulnerable groups like the elderly, children and pregnant women, as well as people with chronic lung or heart disease, should minimise or avoid such activities altogether.

The PSI first returned to the unhealthy range on Sept 4, the first time since October 2023. Readings in the central region were the highest, peaking at 154 on Sept 15.

In its fortnightly weather forecast on Sept 16, the Meteorological Service Singapore said more showers are expected in the second half of the month, than in the first.