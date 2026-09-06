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Air quality across Singapore to be between high moderate and low unhealthy range in next 24 hours

The 24-hour Pollutant Standards Index for the central region dipped to 87 at 6pm on Sept 6. Air quality is considered unhealthy when the PSI is in the range of 101 to 200.

SINGAPORE – Air quality over the next 24 hours from 6pm on Sept 6 is forecast to continue to range from the higher end of the moderate category to the lower end of the unhealthy spectrum.

The National Environment Agency (NEA) said in an advisory on Sept 6 that as at 6pm that day, the 24-hour Pollutant Standards Index (PSI) was in the moderate range of 73 to 87.

The 24-hour PSI for the central region dipped to 87 at 6pm on Sept 6, after reaching unhealthy levels the previous night with a high of 103 at 7pm on Sept 5, according to NEA’s website.

Readings in the north (73), south (74), east (86) and west (83) also remained in the moderate range as at 6pm on Sept 6.

Air quality is considered unhealthy when the PSI is in the range of 101 to 200, during which the public is advised to cut down on outdoor activities.

PSI readings of 51 to 100 are considered moderate, while values of 0 to 50 are in the “good” range.

NEA said that fair and windy conditions occurred over Singapore on Sept 6.

It added that with ongoing dry conditions, moderate to dense smoke plumes from fires in southern and central Sumatra as well as West Kalimantan continued to drift towards Singapore.



“While some showers are forecast over Kalimantan, dry conditions are expected over Singapore and the surrounding region in the coming days,” the agency added.

“With prevailing winds blowing from the south-east or south, there is a continued risk of smoke haze affecting Singapore should the fires persist.”

NEA began issuing daily haze advisories on Sept 4 after the PSI reading for Singapore’s central region entered the unhealthy range.

The daily haze advisories will include the 24-hour PSI forecast, which the public can use to plan activities and events for the next 24 hours.

Sept 4 marked the first time since 2023 that the PSI reading in Singapore reached the unhealthy range because of haze.