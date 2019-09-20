Air purifiers fly off the shelves since return of haze

SINGAPORE (THE NEW PAPER) - Air purifiers have been flying off the shelves as members of the public try to fight the worsening haze over the last few days.

Speaking to The New Paper on Thursday (Sept 19), a Courts spokesman said air purifier sales increased "by several times" over the last week, while Audio House said sales have "tripled especially over the past few days".

The FairPrice Xtra outlet at Nex has created a Beat The Haze section featuring items such as eye wash, N95 masks, cough syrup and cooling water.

A 24-year-old factory worker at the FairPrice outlet, who wanted to be known only as Alex, said he has become more concerned about his health.

BREATHLESS

"It (the haze) affects my eyesight. I feel breathless and my throat is always itchy so I try to wear a mask," he said.

"Even my mother is going out to buy an air purifier because of the haze."

Responding to queries, a Harvey Norman spokesman said it has seen a "double-digit growth in the sale of air purifiers since the haze started".

Madam Fauziah Amin, a 34-year-old store manager at Nex, owns an air purifier.

The mother of two - one child is in Primary 1 and the other is in kindergarten - has started limiting family outings and ordering food in instead of going out.

"So far for me, the haze has been okay since I work indoors, but I am so worried for my kids who are having breathing difficulties and have been coughing since the haze started," she said.

Madam Tricia Chong, a 40-year-old housewife at Nex, who was wearing a mask, is worried for her 16-year-old daughter, who is in the midst of her N levels.

She has an air purifier at home and said: "When we are at home, we try to leave the fan on all the time."