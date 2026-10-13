Air purifier, air conditioner sales in S’pore spike amid haze; N95 masks stocks sufficient

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Retailer Gain City said that it has seen a significant increase in demand for air purifiers as the haze worsened.

SINGAPORE – Local retailers have seen a spike in air purifier and air conditioner sales in Singapore in recent weeks as hazy conditions persist across the island.

At consumer electronics retailer Courts, sales volume for air purifiers increased by 600% , and 50% for air conditioners, between Sept 28 and Oct 12 , compared to the same period last year.

“Our in-store sales staff and online customer service teams have seen a significant increase in inquiries, with customers frequently asking for recommendations based on room coverage area, filter lifespan and replacement frequency, energy efficiency and multi-functional units,” the company said in a reply to queries from The Straits Times on Oct 12 .

Courts added that it has sufficient stock levels across its 12 physical retail stores and online platform, which carries both local and international air purifier brands.

Retailer Gain City, in response to queries, told ST on Oct 12 that it has seen a significant increase in demand for air purifiers as the haze worsened, reflecting growing consumer concerns about indoor air quality.

Demand began picking up in recent weeks, with a particularly drastic surge from Oct 9, it said, adding that sales have since risen to nine times the level recorded since hazy conditions began in August.

While it has seen a “good increase in online sales” for air purifiers, Gain City also noted that some customers opted to buy and collect their air purifiers in stores, rather than wait for delivery.

It said that demand was “particularly strong” over the weekend of Oct 10 and 11, with some models selling out, and customers opting to buy display sets so they could bring the products home immediately.

Air quality deteriorated that weekend, with the 24-hour Pollutant Standards Index (PSI) reading across Singapore entering the unhealthy range overnight on Oct 9, where it has largely remained.

Air quality is considered unhealthy when the PSI is in the range of 101 to 200.

“We completed a stock replenishment last week, but sales have continued at a strong pace,” Gain City said, adding that it is monitoring its inventory closely and will adjust plans to replenish its products according to demand.

Gain City offers more than 100 models of air purifiers across its online and physical retail stores, with prices ranging from under $100 to above $1,000. Its most popular offerings are generally priced between $199 and $499 , it said.

Beyond air purifiers, the retailer said it has also seen more demand for related products such as fans and air conditioners as customers look for ways to keep their homes comfortable during the haze season.

It added that it has seen good customer response to fans with air purification features, which offer both cooling and air purification in one product.

Face masks

Meanwhile, pharmaceutical chain Watsons saw high double-digit percentage growth in demand for face masks week-on-week about a month ago, it said in response to queries on Oct 12 , without sharing exact figures.

“While demand remains elevated, the pace of growth has moderated in recent weeks,” it said.

In response to the demand, Watsons said it has stepped up the replenishment of stocks, and that stocks are currently adequate in stores and on its online channels to meet customer needs.

At least seven face mask listings, mostly KN95 masks, were marked as “sold out” on Watson’s online store according to ST checks on the afternoon of Oct 13 . Other variations of face masks were still listed as available on the website.

Checks on the websites of public health-related pharmacies – NHG Pharmacy , SingHealth Pharmacare and TTSH PharmEzy – show that N95 masks are not listed for sale.

In an update on Oct 9 , Singapore’s haze task force said N95 masks will be distributed to eligible Singaporeans who may be more vulnerable to the effects of haze, or who may have limited means of obtaining them when air quality hits “very unhealthy” levels.

Mask vending machines will also be made available at selected public transport hubs and social services offices to supplement the distribution efforts by grassroots organisations.

The task force said that there are sufficient stocks of N95 masks in retailers’ warehouses and government stockpiles, and that it works closely with retailers to ensure the availability of N95 masks to the public.

Mask vending machines will be made available at selected public transport hubs and social services offices to supplement the distribution efforts by grassroots organisations. PHOTO: MINISTRY OF SUSTAINABILITY AND THE ENVIRONMENT

Online platform Shopee declined to respond to queries.

The Straits Times has contacted Best Denki, Harvey Norman, Guardian, Lazada, FairPrice and Prism+ for more information.

Air quality in Singapore breached unhealthy levels on Sept 4, a first since October 2023.

The PSI reached a peak for 2026 on Oct 9, reaching 192 in the central region between 5pm and 8pm.

Similarly, the highest hourly PM2.5 reading to date in 2026 – 171 – was recorded in the west of Singapore at 2am that day.