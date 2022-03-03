Air Force engineer gets to flex legal mind in camp under redeployment scheme

Mr Jeremy Yeap (left) is among a growing number of operationally-ready national servicemen who have been redeployed based on their professional expertise. PHOTO: COURTESY OF JEREMY YEAP
SINGAPORE - In his civilian life, Mr Jeremy Yeap, 32, is a lawyer specialising in dispute resolution.

But an expanded scheme means Mr Yeap also gets to use his legal chops when he returns to camp each year for his reservist duties.

The associate at law firm Clyde & Co Clasis was an air force engineer during his national service, but is now among a growing number of operationally-ready national servicemen (NSmen) who have been redeployed based on their professional expertise.

The senior military expert was redeployed last year to provide specialist legal advice to commanders during Singapore Armed Forces operations.

"This is mutually beneficial. It not only enhances the SAF's operational capabilities but NSmen are also given unique opportunities to practise their specialised skills in different military expertise domains while contributing further to Singapore's defence", said Mr Yeap.

"I am glad to experience practising such an interesting area of the law that is not common anywhere."

Senior Minister of State for Defence Heng Chee How said yesterday that an Expertise Deployment Centre with dedicated resources for this purpose was established last year. The scheme has now been expanded from officers to include all NSmen, including warrant officers, specialists and other enlistees.

