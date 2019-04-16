Ain Society launches new cancer centre in Haig Road

SINGAPORE - President Halimah Yacob officially launched Ain Society's second cancer centre on Tuesday (April 16) at Block 9 Haig Road.

Ain Society is a charity that provides cancer support services and is funded by donations from charity drives. Services are free and open to anyone, including children.

It provides financial, emotional and psychosocial support to patients and their families.

Ain Society's second centre opens as the charity was running out of space at its first centre. The Eunos centre, which opened in 2013, has seen more cancer patients using its services - from 400 in 2016 to 600 in 2017.

Since 2010, more than 900 cancer patients and their families have benefited from its services.

The new premises near Geylang Serai, previously occupied by a PAP Community Foundation education centre, cost about $500,000 to renovate.

The 424 sq m facility holds counselling rooms, a multi-purpose hall as well as a resource room with books for cancer patients.

The centre also has common spaces for patients to relax, talk to one another and enjoy free food. These common spaces are designed so patients can share their challenges and support one another.

Ain Society's chief executive Haji Mohamad Yusof Ismail said the opening of the centre was timely. "In Singapore between 33 and 37 persons are diagnosed with cancer every day. It is timely that with the opening of our second cancer support centre today we hope to be able to at least offer support to our fellow Singaporeans and their families stricken with this deadly disease."