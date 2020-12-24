Aim to help all, those with disabilities too, to ride safely

With more cyclists hitting the roads and parks during these Covid-19 times, the Singapore Cycling Federation's (SCF) aim to make the sport accessible and safe for everyone is a bonus for the community.

Its Singapore Cycle Safe programme launched in 2016 works mainly with kindergartens, primary and secondary schools, as well as junior colleges, to teach youth how to cycle and to do so safely in different environments such as park connectors, roads and cycling events.

To date, about 5,000 students from 31 schools have participated in the programme.

The sessions are usually held in schools, parks or at the Singapore Sports Hub, where they are taught practical skills such as how to navigate tight corners and make decisions when following a route.

SCF general manager Mahipal Singh said: "We want cycling to be a core life skill. Cycle Safe was introduced to ensure that anyone who gets on a bike knows the fundamentals of being safe while riding."

In 2018, the programme expanded its reach to include those with special needs and disabilities and has since worked with more than 100 students. The SCF approached cycling coach Christian Stauffer - who has worked with national para-cyclists - for tips, and it has since equipped five of its 20 regular programme coaches with the relevant skills to train youth with disabilities.

Coaches are required to come up with a customised training plan for individuals to ensure that the training environment is conducive.

The student to coach ratio has been reduced from about one coach to 15 students (1:15) to 1:2 or 1:5. Teachers and caretakers will also be on-site to offer assistance.

As much as possible, the SCF also brings in adaptive bicycles for those with certain physical disabilities. These include hand bicycles, which are bicycles that are moved using arm power.

Programme coach Eugene Quan said: "I hope it can change (some of the negative perceptions that the) public may have of them and lead to them being accepted into society more readily."

Visit this website for more information on the Singapore Cycle Safe Programme.