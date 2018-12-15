AI-powered platform improves efficiency

Dynamic Resource Optimisation (DRO) is a platform developed in 2015 by the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) together with the Singapore Management University, and it allows SCDF to virtually test ways to deploy its ambulance fleet more efficiently.

The system is powered by artificial intelligence and optimisation algorithms, and incorporates data that is processed and managed by SCDF's in-house analytics team.

Through DRO, SCDF has come up with strategies such as deploying its ambulances at community centres to improve response time.

It has also used DRO to help determine which bases to deploy new ambulances.

Prior to the introduction of DRO, SCDF had to physically test its deployment strategies. Ambulance drivers would have had to drive from point to point in different conditions to test out travel time.