SINGAPORE – Sahasra Kasturi, 12, attends tuition classes at The Learning Lab (TLL), but she also revises at home on aiLearn, a PSLE revision platform powered by artificial intelligence (AI) that the centre launched in May.

Over at private tertiary institution PSB Academy, lecturer Ng Jun Wei supplements his diploma-level sports sciences lectures with an AI tutor called Walter+, developed by home-grown start-up Noodle Factory.