At the SGLaw200 Youth Forum, close to 500 participants explored how Singapore’s laws can stay relevant – from regulating the use of artificial intelligence to access to justice

The top three teams in the inaugural MinLaw Ideation Challenge, comprising students from disciplines like law, accountancy and information systems, showcased innovative ideas for the future of justice.

Technology has reshaped the way people live, work and interact. Legal systems around the world are also facing new questions: How should AI be regulated? What support are victims of online harms getting? And how can legal services become more accessible for everyone.

These were among the key issues discussed at the SGLaw200 Youth Forum on May 13, where some 500 participants gathered at Singapore Management University’s (SMU) Yong Pung How School of Law to explore the future of justice and how Singapore’s Rule of Law has evolved over time.

Participants also heard from government leaders, legal practitioners, policy experts and business leaders on how Singapore’s legal system must continue evolving to keep pace with changing times.

Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, who delivered the keynote speech, urged students to play an active role in shaping that future, stressing that every generation must renew and strengthen the legal system in its own way.

Addressing students in his SGLaw200 Youth Forum keynote speech, Prime Minister Lawrence Wong stressed that every generation must do its part to uphold, renew and strengthen the Rule of Law. PHOTO: THE INSTITUTE OF POLICY STUDIES

“It is your turn to carry this forward. Your task is not to preserve the system unchanged, but to adapt it, to strengthen it, and to keep it relevant for the challenges ahead… every generation must renew and protect it in its own way,” he said.

That call to action was reflected in the inaugural MinLaw Ideation Challenge, organised by the Ministry of Law (MinLaw). Bringing together students across different disciplines from the six autonomous universities and Temasek Polytechnic’s Diploma in Law and Management programme, the challenge invited young people to propose innovative solutions to real-world legal issues, from improving access to justice and navigating fintech regulation to strengthening the international Rule of Law.

On May 13, the top three teams pitched their ideas and were awarded prizes for their creativity and originality. Ideas raised included enabling individuals to tap on their Central Provident Fund Ordinary Account to co-pay for essential legal services, reimagining Singapore’s fintech regulatory sandbox and proposing an AI-powered portal that allow users to access legal services online, as well as a system for trainee lawyers to offer pro-bono services.

Law in a changing world

The MinLaw Ideation Challenge award ceremony capped the day-long SGLaw200 Youth Forum, jointly organised by MinLaw and the Institute of Policy Studies in collaboration with the National Youth Council.

The forum is one of several events being held this year to mark 200 years of Singapore’s modern legal and judicial system, which began on Nov 27, 1826 with the introduction of the Second Charter of Justice. This important document laid the foundation for a common legal system in Singapore, helping to shape the country’s growth and development over the past two centuries.

Apart from raising public awareness about the progress and success of Singapore’s legal system, these events will also showcase ongoing efforts to improve people’s access to justice and further strengthen Singapore’s justice system.

Upcoming public events To mark the 200th anniversary of Singapore’s modern legal and judicial system, the Ministry of Law will be rolling out events that spotlight how the Rule of Law has shaped Singapore’s progress and our daily lives SGLaw200 Heritage Trail Explore key locations connected to Singapore’s Rule of Law journey through guided weekend tours. Prefer to go at your own pace or discover even more sites? A virtual guide will also be available, featuring the stories behind landmarks across Singapore that have contributed to the nation’s legal journey. SGLaw200 Roving Exhibition An exhibition will be making stops at various locations across Singapore, such as public libraries and neighbourhood hubs, giving visitors an easy way to discover the Rule of Law in practice.

PM Wong emphasised how Singapore’s upholding of the values of justice and fairness, adherence to the rule of law both locally and globally, and robust legal system have built up a sense of trust, reliability and stability that has enabled the country’s growth and made it an attractive place for investment. “None of this happened by chance,” he said. “It is the result of deliberate choices, made with a clear understanding of our context, circumstances and constraints.”

At the same time, he stressed the need for Singapore’s legal system to stay relevant and pragmatic. “No system is complete or perfect. It is always a work in progress,” he said. “The balance we have struck today in Singapore is not fixed. What works today may not be appropriate for tomorrow. The world keeps moving, and our laws and institutions must continue to evolve and keep pace.”

At a dialogue on law and the social fabric, Law Minister Edwin Tong followed up on this point as he examined the role of the Rule of Law in everyday life and how it helps hold society together.

During a dialogue session, Law Minister Edwin Tong discussed how the Rule of Law shapes everyday life. PHOTO: MINISTRY OF LAW

Noting the strength of Singapore’s justice system, Tong said: “The Rule of Law… is undergirded by what we have in Singapore, which is a first-class legal system, a judiciary that is first-rate, jurisprudence that is well known all around the world.”

Like PM Wong, he too stressed the need for Singapore’s laws and justice system to keep evolving and keep up with the times, such as keeping Singaporeans safe in the digital age. Tong cited how youths had contributed to the Online Safety (Relief and Accountability) Act (OSRAA) by sharing the perspectives of young Singaporeans about the support that victims of online harms needed.

Passed in 2025, OSRAA, among other initiatives, empowers victims of online harms to seek timely redress through the Online Safety Commission, which will start operations on June 29.

“Many helping hands are needed,” he noted. “The Rule of Law cannot be static. It must be refreshed and evolve to keep up with the times. We can make the rule of law come alive for ordinary people.”

Young voices, fresh ideas

Protection against online harms was one of the many topics discussed at one of five breakout sessions at the SGLaw200 Youth Forum.

A morning session on the economy had panellists from the private sector sharing about how Singapore’s stable, dependable legal system acted as a boost for start-ups and drew investments from around the world, while one packed afternoon session saw speakers examining how regulators and businesses can work together to make sure laws can keep up with the advances in artifical intelligence.

The discussions sparked strong interest among students from secondary schools, junior colleges and universities, many of whom raised tough and thoughtful questions. They asked about concerns over the weakening Rule of Law globally, how Singapore applies its laws in recent cases, the responsibilities of social media platforms, and how even non-law students can help shape the future of the Rule of Law.

The winning team, Team LegalSave, presenting their proposal to participants at the SGLaw200 Youth Forum. PHOTO: MINISTRY OF LAW

That sense of wider public interest could also be seen in the MinLaw Ideation Challenge, where a number of participants from the three shortlisted teams did not come from legal backgrounds.

Keylani Karania Dylovan, 23, a fourth-year student in computing and law at SMU, said that future improvements in the legal system will require not just those trained in law, but also people from other sectors.

“We believe we can help to redefine the legal system through our expertise in technology,” she said. “There are opportunities for us to contribute.”

As for Audrey Lau, 20, a first year law student at the National University of Singapore, she hopes to be involved in rolling out reforms that make it easier for ordinary Singaporeans to gain better access to legal services.

“I hope that Singapore continues the good work in building a strong legal system and institutions,” she said.