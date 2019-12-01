AHTC votes not to recuse Lim, Low from financial issues

Workers' Party MPs Sylvia Lim and Low Thia Khiang will not need to recuse themselves from all financial matters, the Aljunied-Hougang Town Council (AHTC) said yesterday in a media statement.

The decision was made at AHTC's recent quarterly meeting, where the council voted 17 to one against the recusal. Ms Lim and Mr Low were absent from the meeting.

Parliament had previously voted on Nov 5 for a motion that called on Ms Lim and Mr Low to discharge themselves from all financial matters at AHTC.

The motion was introduced by Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat after a High Court verdict released in October found that Mr Low and Ms Lim had acted dishonestly.

In the judgment, High Court Judge Kannan Ramesh found that Ms Lim and Mr Low had breached their fiduciary duties towards the town council, and were liable for the losses suffered by the town council due to improper payments made under their watch.