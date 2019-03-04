AHTC lawsuits: Dates set for oral submissions

Lawyers representing several parties, including three Workers' Party MPs, over $33.7 million in alleged improper payments, will meet in court again on April 9 and 10 to make their oral submissions. Both sides submitted their final replies to the High Court last Friday.

The Aljunied-Hougang Town Council (AHTC) is suing five WP town councillors over alleged improper payments made to a former managing agent and other contractors. Pasir Ris-Punggol Town Council is suing to recover its share of losses incurred when Punggol East was run by AHTC from 2013 to 2015. Justice Kannan Ramesh will deliver his judgment after the oral submissions.

