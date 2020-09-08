AGO highlights lapses by govt agencies

The Auditor-General's Office (AGO) has flagged weaknesses in IT controls as well as lapses in procurement, contract and operations management in its annual audit report released yesterday.

It highlighted issues in three ministries and eight statutory boards, including IT weaknesses at national water agency PUB and gaps in the management of business grant programmes under Workforce Singapore and Enterprise Singapore.

In its response to the report, the Ministry of Finance said public accountability remains a top priority for the Government, which will continue to strengthen procurement and contract management processes, as well as tighten its IT auditing regime.