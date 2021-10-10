Agencies go digital to help youth with mental health issues

Agencies here have been turning to online channels to engage youth with mental health concerns, as these young people have indicated a preference for anonymity or are worried about the stigma attached to seeking help.

As at June this year, more than 12,000 young people had been engaged since the first youth community outreach team was rolled out in April last year, through various means including online platforms Instagram and TikTok, said Agency for Integrated Care (AIC) chief executive Tan Kwang Cheak.