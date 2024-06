SINGAPORE – Stereotypes about military men abound, and they are often not very flattering. Rigid, bureaucratic, unimaginative, boring and humourless are but some words that come to mind.

These adjectives, however, do not apply to Mr Sng Hock Lin, who spent almost three decades in the army. The former colonel is anything but stiff; he is self-deprecating, quick to laugh and has a knack for making people – especially seniors – feel comfortable.