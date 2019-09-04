Parliament: Age limit of law protecting young set to be raised

The age limit of a law that protects children and young persons below 16 years old is set to be raised to include those under 18, allowing older youth offenders to be dealt with in the Youth Court.

But for youth who commit serious offences - like drug-related activities - or are repeat offenders, the prosecution will be given discretion to charge them in the State Courts, Social and Family Development Minister Desmond Lee told Parliament yesterday as he presented the Children and Young Persons (Amendment) Bill for debate.