Parliament: Age limit of law protecting young set to be raised

The proposed change in age limit is among four areas of proposed changes to the Children and Young Persons Act, which provides for the welfare, care, protection and rehabilitation of children under 16.
The proposed change in age limit is among four areas of proposed changes to the Children and Young Persons Act, which provides for the welfare, care, protection and rehabilitation of children under 16.PHOTO: ST FILE
Published
2 hours ago

The age limit of a law that protects children and young persons below 16 years old is set to be raised to include those under 18, allowing older youth offenders to be dealt with in the Youth Court.

But for youth who commit serious offences - like drug-related activities - or are repeat offenders, the prosecution will be given discretion to charge them in the State Courts, Social and Family Development Minister Desmond Lee told Parliament yesterday as he presented the Children and Young Persons (Amendment) Bill for debate.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on September 04, 2019, with the headline 'Age limit of law protecting young set to be raised'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

Branded Content