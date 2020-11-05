AGC will look into serious offences indicated in court judgments, decisions

The Attorney-General's Chambers (AGC) will seriously consider investigating allegations of perjury or other serious offences should such findings arise in court-issued judgments or decisions in legal proceedings, Minister for Home Affairs and Law K. Shanmugam said yesterday.

This follows the highly publicised saga involving domestic worker Parti Liyani, whose former employer's son was deemed by a High Court judge, in the appeal, to have been dishonest in his testimony at her trial for theft.

Mr Shanmugam highlighted in Parliament Mr Karl Liew's answers at the trial, which were inconsistent to the extent that the High Court judge believed him to be dishonest and disregarded his entire evidence against Ms Parti.

Among some of his more questionable statements was his claim to have purchased and owned a pink knife, which he said he bought before 2002. It was later shown to have likely been manufactured after that date, and Mr Liew conceded this in court.

Following the case, the AGC has decided that, henceforth, it will consider whether there should be further investigations or proceedings for offences pointed out in a court judgment or decision, said Mr Shanmugam.